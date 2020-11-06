Mission India Founder’s Passing Leaves Eternal Legacy

(Mission Network News) — Mission India is mourning the loss of their founder, Dr. John DeVries, who passed away last week surrounded by his family. As they grieve, they are also celebrating the profound impact DeVries had on Gospel ministry in India.

Mission India’s president Todd VanEk was good friends with DeVries and was deeply moved at a young age by his model of faith.

VanEk says, “I remember as a kid being in church and completely bored with the whole thing – until one day a guest minister showed up in our church by name of John DeVries. I was 13 years old, and I couldn’t get over the fact that I actually understood everything he said. The incredible passion that he had just impacted me so deeply.”

