At Least 54 Ethnic Amharas, Mostly Christian Women, Children and Elderly, Reported Massacred in Ethiopia

(The Barnabas Fund) — Survivors of a massacre at a school in the western Oromia region of Ethiopia reported that at least 54 ethnic Amhara, most of whom are thought to have been Christians, died, according to a body count made after gunmen opened fire on a gathering of about 200.
Around 60 armed terrorists, identifying themselves as the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), swept into Gawa Quanqa village, Guliso District at around 5 p.m. on 1 November.
In the latest attack targeting ethnic Amhara, who are mainly Christian, some survivors were able to flee to a nearby forest while the assailants rounded up women, children and elderly who were unable to run away, before shooting at the defenseless group.
