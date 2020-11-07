Christian Family Attacked, Socially Boycotted in Southern India

India (International Christian Concern) – In late October, a Christian pastor and his family in southern India were attacked by a mob of Hindu religious fanatics. In the days following the attack, the fanatics falsely accused the pastor of committing blasphemy and instituted a social boycott against the Christian family.

On Oct. 20, Pastor Vasu Nayak and his family were attacked in their home by a mob of 60 religious fanatics in India’s Karnataka state. During the attack, the pastor was told by the mob to worship a Hindu deity and convert to Hinduism. If he refused, members of the mob threatened severe consequences.

Nayak reportedly refused to bow to the deity and was then manhandled by the mob. He was dragged outside of his home and accused of attempting to destroy the deity.

