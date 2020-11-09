Bibles and Christian Books Sent Into Muslim Country of Albania

Albania (Mission Network News) — A container of Bibles and used books arrived in Albania, providing Christians with access to the Word of God and other faith-based books and resources.

Mission Cry partners with a ministry in Amsterdam who approached them about sending resources to Albania, and Jason Woolford says they jumped at the chance. …

“We’re hoping to reach those who are not believers but also give the Word of God to people who can’t afford it,” Woolford says.

Continue reading this story >>