Bibles and Christian Books Sent Into Muslim Country of Albania

Albania (Mission Network News) — A container of Bibles and used books arrived in Albania, providing Christians with access to the Word of God and other faith-based books and resources.
Mission Cry partners with a ministry in Amsterdam who approached them about sending resources to Albania, and Jason Woolford says they jumped at the chance. …
“We’re hoping to reach those who are not believers but also give the Word of God to people who can’t afford it,” Woolford says.
