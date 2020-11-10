New Zealand Voters Pass Referendum to Legalize Euthanasia

(The Christian Institute) — New Zealand has voted to legalize euthanasia and assisted suicide, following a public referendum.

The End of Life Choice Act was passed in the country’s parliament last year by 69 votes to 51, allowing doctors to administer or supply lethal doses of drugs to patients. However, it still required official public support before it could become law.

New Zealand will join a tiny group of countries that allow the practices, including the Netherlands and Canada.

