Member of Church of England’s General Synod Claims It Is ‘Harmful’ to Call Homosexuality Sinful

(The Christian Institute) — LGBT activist Jayne Ozanne has accused the Oxford Inter-Collegiate Christian Union (OICCU) of homophobia for affirming the Bible’s teaching on sexual morality.

Ozanne, a member of the Church of England’s General Synod, praised an article in the student newspaper The Oxford Student, which criticized OICCU over its biblical position on sexual ethics.

The article also condemned several Oxford churches, recommended by OICCU to fellow students, for failing to be “LGBTQ+ affirming.”

