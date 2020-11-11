Mother and Son Killed in Incident of Religious Hatred in Pakistan

Pakistan (International Christian Concern) – According to local reports, two Christians, a mother and son, were killed in an incident of religious hatred in a village located in the Gujranwala district of Pakistan.

On Monday, Nov. 9, Yasmeen Masih and her son, Usman, were shot dead by Hassan Shakoor, their Muslim neighbor. According to Sardar Masih, a relative of the deceased, the Christians were killed over a dispute that turned religious.

Continue reading this story >>