Jihadists Behead More Than 50 People in Football Pitch Massacre in Mozambique

(Barnabas Fund) — Islamic militants turned a village football pitch in northern Mozambique into an execution ground where they beheaded more than 50 people during three days of savage violence between Friday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 8.

Villagers who tried to flee were caught and taken to the sports ground in Muatide village where they were decapitated and chopped to pieces in a series of ferocious attacks in Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado province.

In one attack, gunmen shouting “Allahu Akbar” stormed into Nanjaba village on 6 November, firing weapons and setting homes alight.

Continue reading this story >>