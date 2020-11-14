Christian Homes Targeted in Coordinated Fardis Raids

(Article18) — Twelve Christian homes were raided by intelligence agents on Wednesday in a coordinated operation in Fardis, west of Tehran, at around 9am.

None of the Christians were arrested, but many of their personal belongings were confiscated – including phones, laptops, Bibles, Christian literature and anything else to do with Christianity – and they can expect to be summoned for interrogation in the coming days.

This is the second time in just a few months that coordinated raids have targeted Christians in the Tehran area.

