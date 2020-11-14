Christians in Southern India Brutally Attacked for Holding Prayer Meeting

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: El Carito/Unsplash

India (International Christian Concern) On Nov. 4, five Christians were brutally attacked by radical Hindu nationalists in the Meerpet neighborhood of Hyderabad, India. The attack resulted in the Christian victims sustained multiple injuries.

According to Pastor Steven Hanok, a 50-year-old Christian woman named Sadhya invited several members of the church, including Pastor Hanok, to a prayer meeting at her home. Prior to the meeting, Sadhya had received permission from her Hindu landlord to hold the meeting in her home. However, Pastor Hanok suspects the landlord told local nationalists about the prayer meeting.

At around noon, only minutes after the Christians gathered at Sadhya’s home, 15 nationalists broke into the house and attacked the Christians with wooden clubs and sticks.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Christians in Southern India Brutally Attacked for Holding Prayer Meeting added by on
View all posts by International Christian Concern →