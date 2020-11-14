Christians in Southern India Brutally Attacked for Holding Prayer Meeting

India (International Christian Concern) – On Nov. 4, five Christians were brutally attacked by radical Hindu nationalists in the Meerpet neighborhood of Hyderabad, India. The attack resulted in the Christian victims sustained multiple injuries.

According to Pastor Steven Hanok, a 50-year-old Christian woman named Sadhya invited several members of the church, including Pastor Hanok, to a prayer meeting at her home. Prior to the meeting, Sadhya had received permission from her Hindu landlord to hold the meeting in her home. However, Pastor Hanok suspects the landlord told local nationalists about the prayer meeting.

At around noon, only minutes after the Christians gathered at Sadhya’s home, 15 nationalists broke into the house and attacked the Christians with wooden clubs and sticks.

