UK Christian Council Member Vindicated After Refusing to Back Pride Event

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Christian Concern

(The Christian Institute) A Christian councilor has been cleared of any wrongdoing for opposing the use of public money to promote LGBT ideology.

Mary Douglas was forced to step down from her role at Wiltshire Council in November 2019 after she voiced opposition to the use of public funds to promote a “gay pride” event.

The council has now admitted that disciplinary proceedings launched against the councilor were wrong and an infringement of her “right to freedom of expression within political debate.”

