Iranian Christian Imprisoned for Membership in House Church Loses Third Request for Retrial

(Article18) — Imprisoned Christian convert Nasser Navard Gol-Tapeh has been informed that his third request for a retrial has been rejected.
Nasser, who is 59 years old, is serving a 10-year prison sentence in Tehran’s Evin Prison because of his membership of a house-church, for which he was convicted in July 2017 of “acting against national security.”
He has been in prison since January 2018.
In his latest petition for a retrial, Nasser argued, with the help of fellow inmate and human rights lawyer Amirsalar Davoudi, that he had done nothing that “constituted a legally defined crime.”
