Pakistani Christian Accused of Blasphemy Released on Bail

Pakistan(International Christian Concern)– According to Asia News, a Christian man and his Muslim friend have been released on bail after being imprisoned on charges of blasphemy for the past 11 months.
Shahbaz Masih and a Muslim friend, Muhammad Ishaq, were accused of committing blasphemy by Shahzaib and Ahmad in Faisalabad, Pakistan. The two were arrested by police and formally charged with violating Section 295-B of the Pakistani Criminal Code.
According to Human Rights Focus Pakistan, Masih is a well-known Christian in his community. On Dec. 27, 2019, Masih was attacked by two Muslim men named Shahzaib and Ahmad. The men dragged Masih to a nearby landfill and beat him.
