Authorities Raid Chinese House Church, Briefly Detain Preacher and Members

(International Christian Concern) – International Christian Concern (ICC) has learned that on Nov. 15, local authorities raided a church in Taiyuan, Shanxi province during its Sunday service, before detaining the preacher and six other members.

Around 9:20 a.m., a team of officials hailing from the public security bureau, ethnic and religious affairs bureau, ministry of civil affairs, and police station raided Xuncheng Church as the service was underway. The public security commander went straight to the pulpit and confiscated the cell phone of the presider, before demanding that brother Zhang Chenghao go with them.

Next, the commander requested that the preacher, An Yankui, engage with them, to which An responded, “We are in the middle of our worship; please wait until our service is over.” The task force complied.

Continue reading this story >>