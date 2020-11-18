Couple Deported From Somaliland After Being Detained for ‘Spreading Christianity’

Somaliland (Barnabas Fund)— A married Christian couple, detained for being “apostates and evangelists spreading Christianity” in Muslim-majority Somaliland, have been suddenly released and deported to Somalia, allowing them to subsequently travel with their youngest child to a safe country and reunite with their two elder sons.

The couple, who were arrested by police on Sept. 21 when Christian material was found at their home, made several appearances in the Somaliland regional court before being unexpectedly released and ordered to be deported on Nov. 1.

Continue reading this story >>