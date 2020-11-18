South Sudan Economy Falters, but Believers Help Meet Both Physical and Spiritual Needs

Photo Credit: World Concern

South Sudan (Mission Network News) The COVID-19 pandemic and falling oil prices hit the world’s newest nation hard. South Sudan just took its first loan from the International Monetary Fund. …

Circumstances might be increasingly difficult, but they won’t stop Gospel work. With World Concern’s help, local believers take practical gifts and the hope of Christ to unreached communities.

“Pray for the soul winning and the soldiers on the ground,” Joshua Bundi requests. “We have over 200 evangelists. Every day they wake up talking about reaching out to more and more communities.”

