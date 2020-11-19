Abortion Giant Marie Stopes International Changes Name in Break From Eugenicist Founder

(The Christian Institute) — Abortion giant Marie Stopes International (MSI) has been renamed in an attempt to distance itself from its founder’s openly racist and eugenicist beliefs and practices.

The organization, which operates in 37 countries around the world, will rebrand as MSI Reproductive Choices, claiming it no longer has any “meaningful connection” to its founder’s views.

It follows a similar move by US-based abortion giant Planned Parenthood earlier this year.

