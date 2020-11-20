Churches in Northern Ireland Must Close During Two-Week ‘Circuit Breaker’ Lockdown

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(The Christian Institute) — Churches in Northern Ireland are set to close following the announcement of a two-week “circuit breaker” lockdown.

The Stormont executive announced yesterday that strict new measures will be introduced from Nov. 27, including the closure of non-essential retail, close-contact services, leisure and entertainment services, and places of worship. Garden centers and off-licenses will remain open, however.

This means churches will be unable to open for public worship, and will only be permitted to open for weddings, funerals and to record or broadcast “an act of worship.”

