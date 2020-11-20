Norway Outlaws ‘Hate Speech’ Against Transgender and Bisexual People

(Thomson Reuters Foundation) — Norway’s parliament outlawed hate speech against transgender and bisexual people on Tuesday, expanding its penal code which has protected gay and lesbian people since 1981.

People found guilty of hate speech face a fine or up to a year in jail for private remarks, and a maximum of three years in jail for public comments, according to the penal code. …

The amendments outlawed discrimination based on “gender, gender identity or expression” and changed “homosexual orientation” to “sexual orientation,” meaning bisexual as well as lesbian and gay people will be protected from discrimination.

