UN Resolution: ‘Serious Concerns’ About ‘Severe Limitations’ on Religious Freedom in Iran

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Paval Karasek/Pixabay

(Article18) The UN’s General Assembly has passed a resolution expressing “serious concerns” about the situation of human rights in Iran, including “severe limitations” and “increasing restrictions” on religious freedom.

The resolution, passed yesterday by 79 votes to 32, with 64 abstentions, calls on Iran to “eliminate, in law and in practice, all forms of discrimination on the basis of thought, conscience, religion or belief,” including denial of employment and access to education.

The Iranian government should “cease monitoring individuals on account of their religious identity,” the resolution says, “release all religious practitioners imprisoned for their membership in or activities on behalf of a recognized or unrecognized minority religious group”, and “ensure everyone has the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion or belief, including the freedom to have or to adopt a religion or belief of their choice” …

