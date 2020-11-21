North Korean Defector Fled Her Country to Worship God Freely

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

North Korea (International Christian Concern) – When she was 17 years old, the North Korean Christian Sookyung Kang fled from her repressive country because she wanted to be able to worship God with freedom.

She shared her 3,000 mile journey to South Korea with Liberty in North Korea (LiNK) in a video interview, according to Christian Post.

Kang was born in North Korea’s Ryanggang province, situated in the country’s central northern area. Since the province borders China, smuggling and defection to China take place regularly. This shows the desperation there is to survive.

“The constant battle with starvation is the North Korean government’s way to make sure people don’t ever think about being free,” she said.

