Chinese House Church Leader Detained for Five Days

China (International Christian Concern) – The leader of a house church in China’s Yunnan province was detained for five days as his “administrative punishment,” since he held worship at his residence and “disturbed public order.”

According to China Aid, on November 15, Li Chunze, the leader of a house church in Panlong District in the city of Kunming, saw Changqing police raided his house and accused the fellowship he attended for disturbing the order of public places.

Mr. Li, a local believer told China Aid, “The staff from the district religious affairs bureau said that it is illegal for believers to participate in religious activities at a venue not approved by the government.”

