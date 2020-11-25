Christian Community Leader Murdered Alongside Son in Suspected Fulani Militant Attack

(Barnabas Fund) — Haruna Kuye, the community leader of a predominantly Christian village in southern Kaduna State, Nigeria, and his teenage son, Destiny Kuye, both Christians, were killed when armed men entered their home in the early hours of Nov. 17.

Fulani militants are suspected of carrying out the brutal attack in Mazaki village, Zangon Kataf local government area. Mr. Kuye’s wife and daughter were both also injured in the attack and are being treated in the hospital at the time of this report.

