Hallmark Movie ‘The Christmas House’ to Include Homosexual Men Adopting Child

This past summer, the Hallmark Channel had promised to include “LGBT storylines” in its “Countdown to Christmas” and “Miracles of Christmas” programming. Now, it has rolled out a film in which one of the main characters is adopting a child with his homosexual lover.

“I can only imagine what younger me would have thought seeing a Christmas movie with a storyline like this; two men in love, having a baby together. I think I would have been so excited, and I know I’m excited,” Jonathan Bennett, who plays Brandon Mitchell in “The Christmas House,” told ET.

Bennett, a homosexual himself, is known for his roles in “Mean Girls” and “Cheaper by the Dozen 2,” as well as for hosting the Food Network’s “Cake Wars” and “Halloween Wars.”

He says that he views the homosexual first on Hallmark as “part of the [societal] progress” and finds it an “an honor to make a little history.” Bennett said that he is excited about the film being available for the younger men who will be watching and see themselves represented.

“I’m hoping all the young Jonathans, sitting there watching this with their family and parents, they might feel a little more seen and they are going to feel a little less scared this Christmas,” he stated.

According to reports, in one scene, Bennett embraces and kisses actor Brad Harder, who plays his partner Jake.

The main plot is about two sons who come home for Christmas and help to decorate their childhood home one last time.

“This year’s movies reflect our most diverse representation of talent, narratives, and families,” Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of programming at Crown Media Family Networks, said of the holiday lineup in a statement. “Our movies are rooted in warmth and positivity, meaningful connections, family gatherings, and seasonal traditions — a winning formula we hope will bring our millions of viewers much-needed levity and holiday cheer at the end of a tough year.”

As previously reported, Hallmark Cards, Inc. began selling homosexual-themed greeting cards over a decade ago, which resulted in push-back from Christian groups.

The company defends its homosexual themed cards on its website, writing, “Hallmark is proud to be an ally of the LGBTQ community. … Hallmark has gay and lesbian wedding cards, including wedding shower cards, cards with two grooms, and cards for two brides. You’ll also find the cutest new baby congratulations cards for two daddies and two mommies. … Maybe someone you know is needs some extra encouragement with coming out or transitioning — we’ve got you covered for these moments, too.”

As previously reported, while the common argument among those who identify as homosexual is that they were “born that way,” Christians believe that, as the Bible teaches, all men are in the exact same predicament as all are born with the Adamic sin nature and are therefore “by nature the children of wrath” (Ephesians 2:3), having various inherent feelings and inclinations that are contrary to the law and will of God and being utterly incapable of changing by themselves (Job 14:4).

It is why Jesus came: to “save His people from their sins” (Matthew 1:21) and that they might be “saved from wrath through Him” (Romans 5:9) — taking out of the way for those who are saved both the penalty for, and the power of, sin.

Jesus also outlined in John 3:5-7 that men must be regenerated by the second birth, and be transformed from being in Adam to being in Christ, or they cannot see the kingdom of Heaven.

“Verily, verily, I say unto thee, except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. That which is born of the flesh is flesh, and that which is born of the Spirit is spirit. Marvel not that I said unto thee, ye must be born again.’”

This work of the Holy Spirit is known in Christianity as the doctrine of regeneration.

The message celebrated by Christians in December, and all year round, is that the promised and prophesied Messiah — Jesus — had finally come to save men from the grip of sin.