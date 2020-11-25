Killing Children Is Not Justice: Benjamin Watson Pushes Back Against Candidate’s ‘Reproductive Justice’ Tweet

Former New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson, a Christian who has been a voice for the unborn, recently pushed back against a tweet posted by congressional candidate Raphael Warnock, a “pastor” in Georgia who believes that abortion is “consistent with” Christianity.

“I will always fight for reproductive justice,” Warnock, who will be facing a runoff on Jan. 5 against incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler, posted on Nov. 17.

“Pastor, equal access to kill a son or daughter is NOT justice,” Watson responded in a retweet. “Justice is the equitable distribution of punishment AND protection. Justice is rooted in the dignity of every human endowed by their Creator. One cannot truly fight for justice while simultaneously denying it.”

Watson, who has worked with Warnock on other issues, says that he felt he needed to speak out as it is wrong to believe that “justice is only for a certain group of people.”

“We can not simultaneously say that we are fighting for racial justice, social justice, all those sorts of things, and forget about the most vulnerable people among us, which are the preborn,” he said on Fox & Friends.

“Justice has a wide net,” Watson continued. “The challenge is not simply for … Warnock — [although] he’s the one that said it — but the challenge there is for anybody who wants to get involved in this justice movement. Everyone needs protection: the mother, the child, the family, the father. We can do more than one thing at one time.”

Warnock, who leads Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, has been endorsed by the abortion and contraception giant Planned Parenthood, calling him “a dedicated champion we know will show the leadership we need during times like these.”

“As a young man, … Warnock worked as a sexual health educator, ensuring young people in his community had the tools they needed to keep themselves safe and healthy. He has continued to advocate for reproductive health and rights throughout his career — standing up for people in Georgia who face systemic barriers and discrimination in many areas of their lives,” the organization said in a statement.

“Approximately 18,000 patients walk through the doors of Planned Parenthood health centers for their health care needs in Georgia every year. Those patients, and all Georgians, need a champion like … Warnock to fight for access to health care and show true leadership in the Congress.”

Former NFL coach Tony Dungy has also spoken out against the thought that one can be a pastor and support abortion “rights.”

“I’d like to know what book the candidate uses as their foundation for truth and their guiding principles. It couldn’t be the Bible,” he tweeted in August.

As previously reported, abortion has long been considered murder by Christians, an impermissible act of the mother to play God by choosing who lives or dies.

In 1896, the American Medical Association Press published an essay from Dr. William McCollom, who, in part, expressed concern that pastors were seemingly not speaking out about the issue of abortion as he saw that the practice was both prevalent in the world and “on the increase among professed Christian women.”

“Let us do our duty, if our spiritual advisors neglect to do this, in denouncing this common crime and great sin,” he wrote in addressing his fellow physicians.

“The field for missionary work is a large one and should be faithfully worked, both by the conscientious physician and the Protestant Christian clergy, who perhaps fully understand the enormity of the sin if they do not know how prevalent it is,” McCollom said. “It is not a pleasant subject to discuss before a mixed audience. Young women could be reached, instructed and warned by a properly published circular or tract sent to them by Christian organizations at intervals.”

Read his words in full here.

