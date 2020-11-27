Iranian House-Church Leaders Acquitted of ‘Acting Against National Security’

(Article 18) — Two Iranian Christian converts have overturned on appeal a combined 10-year prison sentence for their leadership of a house-church.

Aziz Majidzadeh, known as Andreas, and another convert who cannot be named, were sentenced to four and six years in prison respectively in July — a ruling that was not made public at the time.

But on Nov. 9, an appeals court judge overturned the verdict, ruling there was insufficient evidence their leadership of a house-church amounted to “actions against national security.”

The ruling has been hailed as “miraculous,” given the numerous rulings — including the initial judgement in this case — made against house-church members for alleged “actions against national security.”

Continue reading this story >>