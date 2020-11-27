Pro-Life Student Midwife Wins Apology Over Hospital Placement Ban

(The Christian Institute) — A midwifery student who was banned from her hospital placement over her pro-life views has won an apology and settlement from her university.
Julia Rynkiewicz was suspended from her placement after a lecturer at the University of Nottingham reported her involvement with the university’s Students for Life society.
She was subject to a four-month fitness-to-practice investigation which forced her to delay her studies and left her without access to student finance, despite the allegations being eventually dismissed.
