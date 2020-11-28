4-Year-Olds in Scotland to Be Given ‘Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing’ Transgender Ideology Storybook

(The Christian Institute) — Four-year-olds in Scotland are to be given a picture book promoting transgender ideology and encouraging children to be unafraid of strangers.

Written and illustrated by LGBT writer Morag Hood, “Brenda Is a Sheep” tells children that a wolf dressed in sheep’s clothing really “is a sheep.”

The book is being distributed to all Primary 1 schoolchildren by the Scottish Book Trust, which is supported by the Scottish government.

