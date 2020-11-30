Italian Mother Rejects Recommendations to Abort Daughter After Cancer Diagnosis

NAPLES — A mother in Italy has happily given birth to her daughter after rejecting recommendations to abort due to a breast cancer diagnosis.

Consiglia Varriale, 42, discovered in March that there was a lump in her breast. She was advised to abort so she could proceed with surgery and chemotherapy.

“They all told me that I had to give up the baby if I wanted to continue living,” she told the outlet Riformista.

But Varriale, who has another daughter with her husband, knew abortion was not an option. She would carry her child even if it meant risking her own life.

“I was too happy at the thought of that pregnancy. I would never, ever have decided to interrupt it,” Varriale said.

Varriale soon found that she didn’t have to choose between treatment and saving her baby. At the Pascale Institute in Naples, she met Michelino de Laurentiis, who came up with the plan to help her while simultaneously protecting her child. The facility is stated to be among the top ten medical facilities in the world offering experimental breast cancer treatment.

“By now, we have many ‘grandchildren,’ born during or after breast cancer. Until recently, it was impossible. Today, it is possible, as long as you customize the treatments to be used in an extremely specialized way and have recourse to close collaboration with gynecologists,” de Laurentiis told Riformista.

Varriale underwent surgery in April and chemotherapy in May, and in September, she gave birth to a healthly baby girl, who she named Aurora.

Mother and baby are said to be both doing well.

Christian News Network has reported on or shared a number of stories involving women who rejected recommendations to abort, whether in the midst of their own illness or because of an adverse diagnosis surrounding their child.

In 2017, Ohio mother Aleks Patete outlined that she viewed her pregnancy as a gift from God to save her life. After obtaining an ultrasound at University Hospital Cleveland, she was informed that doctors had discovered a cyst on her ovary, which turned out to be cancerous.

Doctors recommended she obtain an abortion, but Patete knew she couldn’t do such a thing.

“He saved my life,” she told People Magazine of her unborn son. “Now it was my turn to save his life.”

Patete was able to simulteanously undergo chemotherapy and safely continue her pregnancy, giving birth to a bouncing baby boy she named D.J..

“I think about the things that could have happened and what could have gone wrong, and there’s no other reason than the grace of God that everything worked out and we are both alive,” she said. “I truly think God was watching over us.”

Psalm 139:13-16 reads, “For Thou hast possessed my reins; Thou hast covered me in my mother’s womb. I will praise Thee, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Marvelous are Thy works, and that my soul knoweth right well.”

“My substance was not hid from Thee when I was made in secret and curiously wrought in the lowest parts of the earth. Thine eyes did see my substance, yet being unperfect; and in Thy book all my members were written, which in continuance were fashioned when as yet there was none of them.”

Please visit Christian News Network’s Outlaw Abortion page to help us work to abolish the worldwide holocaust.