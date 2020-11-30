Three People Killed, One Abducted in Boko Haram Attack on Christian Village in Cameroon

(Barnabas Fund) — At least three people were killed and another abducted in a Boko Haram militant raid on the mainly Christian village of Gabass, Koza department, Far North Cameroon.
The heavily-armed militants struck the community as the villagers slept in the early hours of Nov. 26.
At the time of writing, security forces are conducting a search for the abducted villager and the perpetrators.
