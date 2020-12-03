Sellers of Audio Bible Players in China Face Court

China(International Christian Concern)– The four Christians in China’s Guangdong province: Fu Xuanjuan, Deng Tianyong, Han Li, and Feng Qunhao, who were arrested on July 2 on charges of “illegal business operations” for selling Bible players are now facing court.
According to China Aid, on Oct.23, Shenzhen Bao’an People’s Procuratorate charged the four Christians with varying degrees of sentences.
As the general manager and executive director of Life Tree Culture Communication Co., the suggested sentence for Fu is five years; Deng as the company’s supervisor is three years with fine; Feng as the technician also three years with fine, while Han as the accountant 18 months with fine.
