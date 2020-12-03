UK Police Apologize for Bursting Into Church During Broadcast

(The Christian Institute)— Police in the U.K. have apologised to a pastor after bursting in on his service broadcast and incorrectly telling him that he was breaking coronavirus regulations.
On Nov. 20, two officers interrupted Daniel Mateola’s service in Milton Keynes, claiming there were too many people assisting with the broadcast and that they must leave.
Guidelines during the second lockdown state that those “essential for the content of the service, and for technical support,” are allowed to be present, and social distancing guidelines should be followed.
