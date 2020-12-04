Video Upholding Biblical View of Marriage, Gender Reported to UK Police as ‘Hate Crime’

(The Christian Institute) — A video calling on the Church of England to uphold the Bible’s teaching on biological sex, marriage and sexual ethics is being investigated by the police for a “hate crime.”
Ben John of Christian Concern was reported to North Yorkshire police over remarks he made about a trailer to the Church of England’s controversial resource Living in Love and Faith.
URC Minister Alex Clare-Young, a woman who now lives as a man, and who appears in the trailer, complained to the police after Young denied that it was possible to change sex.
