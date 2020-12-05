30-Worshiper Limit in France Ruled ‘Illegal’

(The Christian Institute) — The French government has been ordered to review its limit on the number of people allowed in places of worship by the country’s highest court.

Last month, the French government announced its autumn lockdown would be lifted in stages, with non-essential retail and places of worship allowed to reopen. However, the number of worshippers in a building was capped at 30, regardless of its capacity.

Roman Catholic organizations challenged the limit, pointing out that large churches and cathedrals in particular are more spacious than retail outlets.

The French State Council agreed, saying the rule was not proportionate and that it constituted a “grave and manifestly illegal breach” of an “essential component of freedom of worship.”

Continue reading this story >>