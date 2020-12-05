30-Worshiper Limit in France Ruled ‘Illegal’

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Aaron Burden/Unsplash

(The Christian Institute) The French government has been ordered to review its limit on the number of people allowed in places of worship by the country’s highest court.

Last month, the French government announced its autumn lockdown would be lifted in stages, with non-essential retail and places of worship allowed to reopen. However, the number of worshippers in a building was capped at 30, regardless of its capacity.

Roman Catholic organizations challenged the limit, pointing out that large churches and cathedrals in particular are more spacious than retail outlets.

The French State Council agreed, saying the rule was not proportionate and that it constituted a “grave and manifestly illegal breach” of an “essential component of freedom of worship.”

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

30-Worshiper Limit in France Ruled ‘Illegal’ added by on
View all posts by The Christian Institute →