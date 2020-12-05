UK Church and Former CEO Sue Charitable Trust for Religious Discrimination

(The Christian Institute) — A multimillion pound charitable trust is being sued by its former CEO and a church over alleged anti-religious bias, in separate legal actions supported by The Christian Institute.

Kenneth Ferguson, an elder at Stirling Free Church, had been CEO of The Robertson Trust in Scotland since 2011 but was dismissed in March this year after Chairwoman Shonaig Macpherson objected to his church renting premises owned by the Trust.

His case will be heard by the Glasgow Employment Tribunal from Monday, Dec. 14 to Thursday, Dec. 17. …

Ferguson said: “I was told by two members of my senior management team that Shonaig Macpherson went ‘ballistic’ and was almost unable to speak because she was so angry.”

“She kept asking why the Trust had rented to the Stirling Free Church. One colleague told me that Shonaig had said, ‘Definitely not the Free Church. Anyone but the Free Church. They don’t believe in same-sex marriage.’ They said she was ‘incandescent with anger.’ She went on to tell them that the values of the church were not the same as those of the Trust and were not compatible.”

