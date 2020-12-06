Christian Woman in Pakistan Killed for Refusing Muslim’s Marriage Proposal

Pakistan(International Christian Concern)– According to local reports, a 24-year-old Christian woman was shot and killed in Pakistan after she refused a marriage proposal and invitation to convert to Islam by a Muslim man.
On Nov. 11, Sonia, a resident of Fazaia Colony in Rawalpindi, was shot and killed in public by Muhammad Shehzad and Faizan, two Muslim men. Sonia was reportedly confronted and killed while she was on her way to work at a garment factory.
According to Sonia’s family, Shehzad had been harassing Sonia for the last six months and had tried to force a physical relationship with her. Sonia refused these advances due to the difference in faith backgrounds.
