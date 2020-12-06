Proposed Amendments Would Further Tighten Religious Activities of Foreigners in China

By on No Comment

Photo Credit: Tumisu/Pixabay

(ChinaAid) On Nov. 18, China’s State Administration for Religious Affairs (SARA) released two documents delineating rules governing religious personnel and the religious activities of foreigners within China’s jurisdiction.

The proposed regulations also cover residents of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Officials report they will amass opinions regarding drafts of the proposed amended rules until Dec. 17. Proposed regulations forbid religious personnel who have criticized the CCP to preach in churches.

The two documents, Method for managing religious personnel (draft for solicitation of opinions) and Rules for the Implementation of the Provisions on the Administration of Religious Activities of Aliens within the Territory of the People’s Republic of China (revised draft for solicitation of opinions) aim to further tighten religious activities of foreigners in China.

Continue reading this story >>


Become a Christian News Network Supporter...

Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Proposed Amendments Would Further Tighten Religious Activities of Foreigners in China added by on
View all posts by ChinaAid →