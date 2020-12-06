Proposed Amendments Would Further Tighten Religious Activities of Foreigners in China

(ChinaAid) — On Nov. 18, China’s State Administration for Religious Affairs (SARA) released two documents delineating rules governing religious personnel and the religious activities of foreigners within China’s jurisdiction.

The proposed regulations also cover residents of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Officials report they will amass opinions regarding drafts of the proposed amended rules until Dec. 17. Proposed regulations forbid religious personnel who have criticized the CCP to preach in churches.

The two documents, Method for managing religious personnel (draft for solicitation of opinions) and Rules for the Implementation of the Provisions on the Administration of Religious Activities of Aliens within the Territory of the People’s Republic of China (revised draft for solicitation of opinions) aim to further tighten religious activities of foreigners in China.

