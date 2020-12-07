Bible Shipment Bringing Hope to Wuhan, China

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

China (Mission Network News) — The city with the first reported COVID-19 case now has some good news coming in. Wuhan, China has been overwhelmed this year with the coronavirus followed by major flooding in July.

That’s why Bibles for China is sending copies of God’s Word into Wuhan — to provide spiritual hope.

Kurt Rovenstine with Bibles for China says Wuhan is the latest in a series of Bible distributions. They’re amazed that despite all the setbacks of 2020, “Every project that we had planned on accomplishing this year was able to be completed.”

