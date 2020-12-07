China Repeatedly Harasses Xiamen House Church

Photo Credit: Chickenonline/Pixabay

China (International Christian Concern) On Dec. 6, a house church in China’s Fujian province was again raided by the local authorities during its service.

Xunsiding Church, a house church in Xiamen city, has been repeatedly harassed and raided by the local ethnic and religious affairs bureau and police. Last week, the head of Siming District Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau, Zhang Xing, already led a team to raid Xunsiding Church’s branch. The Christians there resisted and refused to let them in.

Today, the same team came to the church again and sought to stop the worship. This time they broke the lock and entered. In a video shared by @guiyi, Zhang Xing can be seen interrogating a female member, though the latter stated that he has no right to question her.

