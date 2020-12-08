At Least 30 Congolese Christians Murdered, 10 Raped in String of Jihadi Attacks

(Barnabas Aid) — At least 30 Christians were killed, and 10 young women and girls raped, in a string of attacks on five villages in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by jihadi terrorists.

Extremist rebel group The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) raided the villages in North Kivu province, northeastern DRC, between Nov. 20 and Dec. 3.

Local reports described scenes of terrified Christians flooding into the streets as the jihadists surrounded churches in each of the five villages armed with guns, machetes, clubs, swords and axes.

Continue reading this story >>