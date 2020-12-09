Nigeria Re-Designated a Country of Particular Concern by US State Department

(International Christian Concern) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo released a statement on Monday that “[t]he United States is designating Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, the DPRK, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998, as amended, for engaging in or tolerating ‘systematic, ongoing, egregious violations of religious freedom.’”

Nigeria was first designated as a CPC in 2019 by the state department due to its treatment of the Shi’a community leader Ibrahim ZakZaky. ZakZaky has been in detention since 2015, despite a court ordering his release.

They also used the violence against Christian and Muslim community throughout the country in the designation decision.

