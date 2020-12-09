One-Third of Humanity Does Not Have Access to the Gospel

International(Mission Network News)— For Christians in developed nations, it’s hard to imagine life without Gospel access. Believers have Scripture literally at their fingertips thanks to smartphone apps and widespread WiFi access. There are more than 400 versions of the Bible available in English.
At the same time, millions of people are utterly unaware of Christ and His Good News.
“Maybe the word ‘unreached’ is getting to the point that people are very vague as to what it means,” Marv Newell from Missio Nexus says, noting a commonly-used term in missions circles.
