Top UK Psychiatrist Who Warned Against Transgender ‘Treatments’ for Children to Be Disciplined

(The Christian Institute) — A leading psychiatrist who warned about the use of experimental treatments at NHS England’s gender identity clinic for children is now facing disciplinary action.
Dr. David Bell, a former staff governor at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust which oversees the clinic, reported clinicians’ concerns over patient welfare to the trust in an internal report in 2018.
The Trust has declined to give a reason for the proceedings, but Dr. Bell said that it is related to his “speaking and writing on the subject of gender dysphoria.”
Continue reading this story >>
Become a Christian News Network Supporter...
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed? May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!