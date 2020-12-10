Top UK Psychiatrist Who Warned Against Transgender ‘Treatments’ for Children to Be Disciplined

(The Christian Institute) — A leading psychiatrist who warned about the use of experimental treatments at NHS England’s gender identity clinic for children is now facing disciplinary action.

Dr. David Bell, a former staff governor at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust which oversees the clinic, reported clinicians’ concerns over patient welfare to the trust in an internal report in 2018.

The Trust has declined to give a reason for the proceedings, but Dr. Bell said that it is related to his “speaking and writing on the subject of gender dysphoria.”

Continue reading this story >>