Imprisoned Pastor’s Son Asked to Renounce Faith, Faces Death Threats in Vietnam

Vietnam(International Christian Concern)– Prior to International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, Radio Free Asia’s (RFA) Vietnamese service spoke to several human rights groups to learn about the erosion of human rights in the country. …
According to RFA, Pastor Y Yich of Dak Doa town, Gia Lai province, who is ethnic Montagnard, is serving a 12-year jail sentence in An Phuoc prison, Binh Duong province.
Mrui, son of Pastor Yich said, “My dad was arrested in 2013 for opposing the state. [Authorities] forced him to abandon his faith. Village, district officers continuously visit our home to monitor us. They invited (meaning summoned) me five [or] six times, threatened to bash me and kill me, forcing me to abandon my faith.”
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!