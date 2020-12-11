Imprisoned Pastor’s Son Asked to Renounce Faith, Faces Death Threats in Vietnam

Vietnam (International Christian Concern) – Prior to International Human Rights Day on Dec. 10, Radio Free Asia’s (RFA) Vietnamese service spoke to several human rights groups to learn about the erosion of human rights in the country. …

According to RFA, Pastor Y Yich of Dak Doa town, Gia Lai province, who is ethnic Montagnard, is serving a 12-year jail sentence in An Phuoc prison, Binh Duong province.

Mrui, son of Pastor Yich said, “My dad was arrested in 2013 for opposing the state. [Authorities] forced him to abandon his faith. Village, district officers continuously visit our home to monitor us. They invited (meaning summoned) me five [or] six times, threatened to bash me and kill me, forcing me to abandon my faith.”

