Christian Group: Compulsory Lessons in Sex and Atheism ‘Could Cause Chaos’ in Welsh Schools

(The Christian Institute) — The Welsh government’s new education bill has been criticized by The Christian Institute for its controversial plans for religious education and sex education subjects.

The Curriculum and Assessment (Wales) Bill scraps all existing safeguards with nothing offered in their place and imposes a compulsory “Relationships and Sexuality Education” curriculum on all pupils from the age of three.

It will also replace Religious Education (RE) with the new “Religion, Values and Ethics” (RVE) subject, which requires all pupils to study atheism or “non-religious” views such as Humanism.

