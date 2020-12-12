Displaced Christians Return to Home Villages in Central India

Photo Credit: Free Photos/Pixabay

India (International Christian Concern) According to local sources, 16 Christian families that were displaced in September 2020 have returned to their home villages in the Kondagoan district of India’s Chhattisgarh state. The return of these Christian families took place after a court ordered district authorities in Kondagoan to provide the Christians with security.

“Things have improved now and there is comparative peace in the village,” Tilo Sori, a Christian from Kakadabeda, told International Christian Concern (ICC). “We are living in our own houses as opposed to all living together which is what happened after the incident.”

“Our houses remain damaged,” Sori continued. “I think people from the government will be visiting and inspecting our houses. We are not sure when we will have proper houses with full living condition.”

