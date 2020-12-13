Brother Yun, Formerly Imprisoned for Proclaiming Jesus, Personifies Research on Benefits of Singing

(ChinaAid) — Throughout the Webinex ChinaAid hosted Dec. 5, “Let the Church Rise …,” Brother Yun, previously imprisoned and suffering for more than 10 years in numerous Chinese prisons for proclaiming the name of Jesus, smiled as he sang out several times, “Hallelujah. Hallelujah. Hallelujah.” …

The Bible tells us that Paul rejoiced in suffering, Brother Yun said. He reminded those attending the seminar that the Bible also warns that Christians will struggle with suffering, but, he encouraged, no prison bars nor prison walls, not even the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — nothing can ever separate those who belong to Christ from God’s love.

During Brother Yun’s years in prison, remembering Bible verses, recounting promises from “the Word,” and singing praises to God comforted and strengthened him. As he regularly sang in prison, he became known as “the singing prisoner.”

