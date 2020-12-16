Lao Christians Evicted for Faith Prevented From Rebuilding Demolished Homes

(Barnabas Fund)— Seven Christians in Laos, evicted for refusing to renounce their faith in Christ, were denied permission to rebuild their demolished homes in Pasing-Kang, Salavan province, after returning to their village early in November.
The two families, forced to leave their homes on Oct. 10, spent a month living in two small huts in a nearby forest. During this time, they had restricted access to food and lived on a diet of rice and water. One spoke of how they “relied on food aid donated by our fellow Christians.”
The families’ houses were demolished by authorities, after the families had left, on the orders of the village chief.
Dear Reader, has ChristianNews.net been of benefit and a blessing to you? For many years now, the Lord has seen fit to use this small news outlet as a strong influential resource in keeping Christians informed on current events from a Biblical worldview. With much compromise and many falsehoods in modern-day Christianity, we strive to bring you the news by keeping Christ and His word in focus. If you have benefited from our news coverage, would you please prayerfully consider becoming a Christian News supporter by clicking here to make a one-time or monthly donation to help keep the truth of God's word widely and freely published and distributed?May Christ continue to be exalted through this work!