Lao Christians Evicted for Faith Prevented From Rebuilding Demolished Homes

(Barnabas Fund) — Seven Christians in Laos, evicted for refusing to renounce their faith in Christ, were denied permission to rebuild their demolished homes in Pasing-Kang, Salavan province, after returning to their village early in November.

The two families, forced to leave their homes on Oct. 10, spent a month living in two small huts in a nearby forest. During this time, they had restricted access to food and lived on a diet of rice and water. One spoke of how they “relied on food aid donated by our fellow Christians.”

The families’ houses were demolished by authorities, after the families had left, on the orders of the village chief.

Continue reading this story >>