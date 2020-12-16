Nigerian Christians Living Under Boko Haram Terror Asking for More Bibles

Nigeria (Mission Network News) — Boko Haram is still on killing sprees in northern Nigeria, although it’s often overshadowed by other headlines. Christians often find themselves in the crosshairs.

In the midst of horrific persecution, Nigerian Christians are urgently asking for more Bibles.

Mission Cry recently sent shipments of free Bibles and Christian books to believers in Nigeria. Jason Woolford, president of Mission Cry, says they heard from a man who received one of their containers. This man has been through a husband and father’s nightmare.

