UK Man Divorced for ‘Working Too Much’ to Argue Against Country’s ‘Too Easy’ Divorce Law

(The Christian Institute)— A man who was divorced by his wife is set to tell the High Court that England’s vaguely worded divorce laws make it too “easy” to obtain a divorce.
Charles Ayeh-Kumi was divorced two years ago on the grounds of “unreasonable behavior,” because he “worked too much and never went on holiday.”
He will also tell the High Court that the no-fault divorce law passed in June, and expected to come into force in Autumn 2021, should be repealed. Under the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Act 2020, couples can divorce within six months without having to give a reason.
